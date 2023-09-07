How to Watch Louisville vs. Murray State

After a thrilling 39-34 win over Georgia Tech in the Aflac Kickoff Game last Friday, Louisville will look to move to 2-0 on the 2023 season with a win over FCS opponent Murray State Thursday night at L&N Stadium.

The game marks both the first home game of the Jeff Brohm era, and Louisville’s first home Thursday night game since its 2016 season-opener against Charlotte.

The ACC Network will have the television coverage of the tilt, with Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzling (analyst) and Sherree Burruss (reporter) on the call. You can find ACCN on Spectrum channel 524, Dish channel 402, DirecTV channel 612.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 42.5-point favorite over the Racers.

Picked to finish 11th in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State is coming off of a 41-10 drubbing of Presbyterian in its season-opener. The Racers finished the 2022 season with a 2-9 record.

Louisville has won seven of its last nine games when playing as a favorite. The Cardinals have also won their last six meetings with Murray State.

