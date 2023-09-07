Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 42.5.

—Here’s the official U of L preview of tonight’s home opener against Murray State.

—You will officially never have to watch a Louisville sporting event on a regional sports network ever again. All ACC matchups that were supposed to be carried on one of those networks are now moving to the CW, which will be on channel WBKI-58 in Louisville. That channel is featured in every TV provider’s basic package.

—The first Cards vs. Cats matchup of 2023-24 belongs to the good guys after the seventh-ranked Louisville men’s soccer team thumped No. 5 Kentucky 4-2 on Tuesday night.

"You should expect to win games. It's the standard that we have to accept."



Time to keep building #GoCards pic.twitter.com/gwvpKbCeew — Louisville Men's Soccer (@LouisvilleMSOC) September 6, 2023

—Learfield’s Louisville Sports Properties has entered a partnership with 502Circle to make it the school’s official NIL collective. Of note: 502Circle operates both as an LLC and 501(c)3 arm, meaning that supporters have the option to donate in a way that provides a tax exemption if they choose.

—College Football News predicts a 52-6 Cardinal victory this evening.

—Saturday Blitz has three bold predictions for Louisville-Murray State.

—It took five sets to make it happen, but the second-ranked Louisville volleyball team pulled out a win at Dayton Wednesday night.

Highlights and the recap from our five-set win at Dayton ⬇️



Recap: https://t.co/ozcX0oRHWq#GoCards pic.twitter.com/AMEN5j1kMf — Louisville Volleyball (@LouisvilleVB) September 7, 2023

The Cards begin a huge stretch of five straight home games with a nationally televised matchup against Penn State on Sunday.

—TJ Quinn picked Louisville football to follow in the footsteps of his father. His play on Friday night against Georgia Tech reminded some family members of his old man’s game.

—Clemson being featured in ESPN’s Bottom 10 makes me very happy.

—Let’s get it.

Tomorrow night we Black Out L&N Stadium.



See you there. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/UchlthhHRi — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 7, 2023

—A pair of quarterbacks with deep ties to Louisville — former U of L QB Dave Ragone and former St. X QB Desmond Ridder — will guide the Atlanta Falcons offense this fall.

—Male High 2025 OL prospect Isaac Sowells is getting “a lot of love” from Louisville. He’ll be among the visitors at U of L this weekend.

—A new CC Podcast episode dropped yesterday.

—Kei’Trel Clark has earned one of the starting cornerback spots for the Arizona Cardinals.

—Plan your weekend before Thanksgiving schedule accordingly.

Confirmed TV Coverage and Tip-Off Times!



️ November 19th



1:00pm ET (ESPN)

UConn vs. Indiana



3:00pm ET (ESPN)

Texas vs. Louisville



️ November 20th:



4:30pm ET (ESPNU)

3rd Place Game



7:00pm ET (ESPNU)

Championship Game — Empire Classic (@EmpireClassicBB) September 6, 2023

—Jeff Brohm makes Kirk Herbstreit’s list of the top performing college football head coaches from week one.

—Louisville Report’s preview of tonight’s game against Murray State is here.

—The fifth-ranked U of L field hockey team will host No. 18 Ohio State on Friday. Here’s a preview.

—Hailey Van Lith’s move to LSU is starting to make more sense.

Vanessa Bryant announces Mamba and Mambacita sports foundation will partner with 6 different college basketball programs this season.



LSU

Kentucky

Duke

Oregon

UConn

USC



“So excited to see their players wearing Kobe and Gigi’s NIKE shoes this upcoming season!!” pic.twitter.com/ScP7nVBcNb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 6, 2023

—Both Jody Demling and Michael McCammon over at Cardinal Authority like U of L by a lot this evening.

—Scott Satterfield left Jeff Brohm with a strong running game that the new coach needs to utilize, says the CJ.

—Josh Heird’s new game day running tradition appeared to get off to a solid start.

—This AI bot with some late bulletin board material for the Cardinals.

What does AI know about tonight that we don't? pic.twitter.com/nUOFiSQ0uB — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) September 7, 2023

—Keith Towbridge discusses (video) the importance of hiring a football coach at U of L who understands the importance of the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry.

—Matt McGavic has Louisville at No. 6 in his week two ACC power rankings.

—Jeff Brohm and Louisville get a shoutout in Pat Forde’s first Forde Yard Dash piece of 2023.

Best debut by a new head coach (non-Deion division): Jeff Brohm (29), Louisville. Opening with a league game against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Brohm’s Cardinals fell behind 28–13 and appeared powerless to stop the Yellow Jackets. Then they ran off 26 unanswered points to take control, with California transfer quarterback Jack Plummer settling down and Georgia State transfer receiver Jamari Thrash (88 receiving yards and two touchdowns) making big plays. For a fan base hungering for the Brohm homecoming and sweating though the first half of it, the second half was cathartic.

—The size of the crowd seems to be the hottest talking point heading into tonight’s matchup with Murray State.

—And finally, beat Murray State.