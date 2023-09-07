Louisville Football Visitor List for Murray State

Louisville opens its home slate tonight with Murray State coming to town at 7:30. The home game provides the first opportunity for Jeff Brohm to host recruits for a game and the visitor list has a very local flavor. With the game being on Thursday, it was likely to be full of local talent and Brohm has to be happy with the guys who are showing interest.

The top name on the list is current commit Shaun Boykins who is a 2024 wide receiver. Darius Wiley will be joining his teammate on campus as well. Some other names to take note of are Isaac Sowells who is a 2025 center prospect, Santana Crayton, Antonio Harris, Cortez Stone, and J.T. Haskins. Davion Parker is also a 2024 kid to keep an eye on.

Below is the full list of visitors expected for the game tonight.