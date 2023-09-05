FOCO unveils new Louisville team overalls just in time for football season

FOCO has launched new team overalls — “The Ultimate Tailgating Apparel Item — for a number of college programs, including Louisville.

Here’s what we’re talking about:

All-over team-colored design: These overalls are covered in the official Louisville colors, so you can show your team spirit with pride.

colors, so you can show your team spirit with pride. Bold team logo display: The front of the overalls features a large team logo, so everyone will know who you’re rooting for.

Bib pocket: The bib pocket is perfect for storing your phone, wallet, or other essentials.

Buckle closure: The buckle closure ensures a comfortable and adjustable fit.

Adjustable bib shoulder straps: The adjustable bib shoulder straps allow you to customize the fit for a comfortable and relaxed feel.

Two back pockets: Two back pockets provide even more storage space.

Sturdy and functional construction: These overalls are made of sturdy and functional woven polyester canvas that is lightweight and breathable.

Long pant legs: The long pant legs provide coverage and durability, so you can focus on cheering on your team without worrying about your outfit.

See for yourself:

If you’re interested in snagging a pair before the Cards’ home schedule kicks off this week, here is the place to go.