How to watch Louisville at NC State on TV

Louisville will face its first true road test of the season when it squares off against 3-1 NC State Friday night in Raleigh. The 7 p.m. kickoff will be televised by ESPN, with Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (reporter) on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 3.5-point favorite over the Wolfpack.

Louisville is 10-2 straight up in its last 12 games as a favorite, including a 4-0 mark so far this season. The Cardinals are 2-2 against the spread thus far in 2023.

NC State is 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in the ACC, but is 0-4 against the spread.

U of L is 4-0 for the first time since 2016 and is looking to start a season 5-0 for the first time since 2013. The Cardinals are off to a 2-0 start in the ACC, but have not started 3-0 since joining the conference in 2014.

Louisville is 8-4 all-time against NC State, but the Wolfpack have won three of the last five meetings and two of the last three in Raleigh.

Friday night will be a Blackout game at Carter-Finley Stadium, the first the program has done since beating Lamar Jackson and company in 2017. The Wolfpack have won seven consecutive conference home openers, but their last loss came against, you guessed it, Lamar Jackson and company in 2015.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.