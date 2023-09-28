Thursday morning Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 3.5.

—The CJ’s Brooks Holton highlights five games on the Louisville men’s basketball schedule that will make or break Kenny Payne’s second season.

—Louisville is No. 19 in The Athletic’s preseason women’s basketball top 25.

Jeff Walz is well aware of the new reality of college basketball. As he said during the NCAA Tournament: There’s Selection Sunday, then Portal Monday. And even though the Cardinals lost one of the country’s best players (Hailey Van Lith) as a transfer, Walz reloaded in impressive fashion. Jayda Curry is the new jitterbug scoring guard running the show, and her hot shooting stretch (48 percent on 2-pointers and 3-pointers in the last five games) to end the season for Cal provides excitement for playing off the ball with more help. She’ll get that in the form of Sydney Taylor, who averaged at least 15.6 points each of the last three seasons while improving her 3-point percentage every year, and Kiki Jefferson, who put up at least 16.2 points per game the last three seasons. Combined with Olivia Cochran inside, scoring shouldn’t be an issue. Curry and Jefferson will need a crash course in defending the Louisville way, however, because neither came from programs that emphasized that end of the floor. The Cardinals have grown accustomed to integrating hordes of transfers over the past few years. But Walz doesn’t have a veteran floor general or even a natural point guard this year with the departures of Van Lith and Mykasa Robinson. Still, expect Louisville to once again coalesce by March, even if there are growing pains.

—Good story here on the career path of former U of L Cardinal now Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

—Louisville is now a 10/1 shot to win the ACC according to the updated odds from BetOnline.

—The fifth-ranked Louisville volleyball team swept Notre Dame in South Bend Wednesday night.

—BTS loves Jack ... Plummer.

—Eric Crawford reacts to Louisville selling out the Notre Dame game.

—The Male Bulldogs are the new No. 1 in the latest 6A football media poll.

—Jamie Shaw of On3 has Tre White as one of his 10 sleeper first round NBA draft picks who returned to college for another year.

So. G Tre White, Louisville 6-7, 205-pounds | January 2003 2022-23 Stats: 26.7 minutes, 9.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 47.4% FG (at USC) The Skinny: Tre White showed last season at Southern California that he could play at this level. Taking on more of a complimentary role as a freshman in the Pac-12, he made it hard for the staff to take him off the floor, with the amount of ways he could help the team. White has good position size and rebounded his area well. He is also a solid off-ball defender, using his length and understanding angles. Offensively, he is going to have to shoot it better, but he proved capable of creating space and getting downhill with his handle. While he played in more of a secondary role last season, he will be a primary option for Louisville, which could bode well for his overall statistical output.

—Thanks to the Pac-12’s disintegration, the College Football Playoff appears to be tweaking the 12-team format that will debut next year.

—Michigan State has officially fired head football coach Mel Tucker.

—Happy belated anniversary to Henry Miller and the boys.

September 26, 2002: Louisville upsets No. 4 FSU 26-20 in OT during a Thursday night rainstorm at Papa Johns Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5Z0DAxZN1G — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) September 26, 2023

—The fifth-ranked Louisville field hockey team ran its record to 8-1 with a 2-0 win over Miami of Ohio on Tuesday.

—Kevin Coleman is proving that HBCU talent can compete at the Power Five level.

—We are 40 day away from the start of the college basketball season. John Fanta looks at 40 players and coaches who will shape the year.

—The ACCDN previews Louisville-NC State.

—Louisville vs. NC State is a battle of defenses that have been just OK so far this season against a pair of veteran quarterbacks who can put up big numbers.

—If you’re looking for game day Cardinal underwear like Jack Plummer, this is the place to go.

—Five-star class of 2024 recruit Karter Knox recently discussed the schools recruiting him the most heavily.

Kentucky: “They really just want me. They think they can make me a one-and-done, and go to the pros. They think they can really develop my game and they think I fit in their style of play. Cal really loves me and the coaching staff really loves me. When I went there (to Lexington), it was really like a basketball city. Kentucky, that’s really all they got. The fans are crazy for Kentucky and the stadium will be packed damn near every game.” Louisville: “We talk pretty frequently (with Kenny Payne). He really tells me the same thing. He thinks I can go to the league, turn the Louisville team around, and be a one-and-done. He thinks since he got my brother to the league (Kevin Knox) then he can get me to the league also.” Arkansas: “Musselman is a really good coach. He told me he wants me to be positionless. He wants to put me on the court and play anywhere. So that’s really what he told me. He thinks he can really develop my game.”

—Through four weeks, Jawhar Jordan has served as the spark plug for the Louisville offense.

—Jordan spent some time earlier this week on the Jim Rome Show, you can hear the full interview here.

—So is Louisville.

Offensive & Defensive Success rates… Clemson is pretty good. pic.twitter.com/dEKAxE6TqJ — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 26, 2023

—The U of L swimming and diving teams will open their season by hosting Xavier.

—Matt McGavic has U of L at No. 5 in his latest ACC power rankings.

—Tom Fornelli’s latest quarterback power rankings for CBS have Jack Plummer at No. 10.

10. Jack Plummer LOUISVILLE CARDINALS QB Going out on a limb to say Louisville fans probably don’t miss Scott Satterfield. Not only are they off to a 4-0 start under Jeff Brohm, but they’ve been a fun team to watch on both sides of the ball. And Plummer seems to be settling in. Plummer threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Boston College, averaging 18.5 yards per attempt. Yes, that’s right, he averaged 18.5 yards per attempt. It might only be for a week, but I’m putting you in these rankings when you average 18.5 yards per attempt in a game. That’s insane. (NR)

—Jason Frakes is the lone member of the CJ sports staff picking NC State over Louisville.

—Cardinal Authority looks at the snap totals from Louisville’s win over BC.

—The advanced stats like Louisville on Friday night.

LOUISVILLE @ NC STATE pic.twitter.com/GiROJrjf0C — parker fleming (@statsowar) September 26, 2023

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic is predicting a 31-24 Cardinal victory in Raleigh tomorrow night.

—Jody Demling plays know the foe with an NC State beat writer.

—Stache Jack is back.

—BetSides says the under is the best bet for Louisville-NC State.

—Cardinal Authority highlights five NC State players to watch tomorrow night.

—Add Dave Doeren to the list of college coaches who would prefer not to play on Friday night.

The Wolfpack will play a Friday night game for the second straight week. Doeren isn’t a fan of playing, because it means missing his son Connor’s high school games and coaches can’t be out recruiting if they’re at their own game. He’d prefer to play on Thursday night, if he was allowed to choose. That way, they could still have Fridays. “I understand the value of the coverage. I mean, that part of it’s great for our program,” Doeren said last week. “But, I understand it’s about dollars, and we need to make money in our conference. All conferences are doing it. We have our two weeks back-to-back, and we’re going to make the most of them. We’re going to get on national television and do the best we can to win games.” Interestingly enough, the players enjoy the Friday night atmosphere. This time, the Pack will unveil new uniforms to accompany the “blackout” theme. Plus, there’s a nostalgic aspect for the players. Left tackle Anthony Belton likes it. This schedule gives the team a “high school Friday night feeling. Sometimes you miss that.”

—Lamar Jackson and DeShaun Watson will be forever tied because of their AFC North rivalry and their legendary 2016 showdown in Clemson.

—Rodd Baxley of the Fayetteville Observer previews Louisville-NC State and then predicts a 28-22 Cardinal victory.

