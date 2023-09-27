Louisville-Notre Dame is officially a sellout

U of L has announced that the Louisville football team’s Oct. 7 home game against Notre Dame is officially sold out.

The announcement marks the first sell out of the Jeff Brohm era, and Louisville’s first sold out home game since it hosted the Fighting Irish in the first game of the 2019 season. That game also marked the beginning of the Scott Satterfield era.

In addition to the sell out announcement, U of L also announced that parking lots on Oct. 7 will be open at 1 p.m. to allow fans additional time to tailgate. The Alley will be open to fans beginning at 3:30 p.m. and L&N Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

ABC will televise the game beginning at 7:30 p.m., the program’s first appearance on the network since 2020 when Louisville and Miami squared off in a match-up of two nationally ranked teams. The Cards last non-COVID primetime game on ABC came in 2017 when Clemson came to town.

Louisville is an event town, and next Saturday is going to be an event.