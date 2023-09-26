Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 3.5.

—Jack Plummer’s play against Boston College earned him multiple national QB honors.

—Pat Forde looks at how new coaches in college football are faring so far this season. Jeff Brohm, predictably, pops up in the “doing great” section.

—This week in Cardinal athletics:

Tuesday, September 26

#4 Field Hockey at Miami (Ohio) - 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 27

#5 Volleyball at Notre Dame - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 29

Men’s Tennis at Alabama Invitational/ ITA All-American Championships

Swim & Dive vs. Xavier - 3 p.m. ET (Ralph Wright Natatorium)

#4 Field Hockey vs. #6 Virginia - 3 p.m. ET (Trager Stadium)

#10 Men’s Soccer at Virginia - 7 p.m. ET

Football at NC State - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30

Men’s Tennis at Alabama Invitational/ ITA All-American Championships

Cross Country at Live in Lou Classic (E.P. Tom Sawyer Park)

Women’s Soccer at #10 Notre Dame - 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1

Men’s Tennis at Alabama Invitational/ ITA All-American Championships

Men’s Golf at Notre Dame Invitational

Softball vs. Eastern Kentucky (DH) - 1 p.m. ET (Ulmer Stadium)

#5 Volleyball at NC State - 4 p.m. ET

—Sports betting is off to an explosive start in Kentucky as Gov. Andy Beshear says more than $4 million in wagers have already been placed in the commonwealth since bets opened earlier this month.

—Louisville libero Elena Scott has been named the ACC Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this year.

—Sebastion Moss of the Louisville men’s golf team became the first player in school history to win consecutive tournaments as he took home medalist honors at the Rod Myers Invitational on Monday.

—The 10th-ranked U of L men’s soccer team got back on track with a 5-2 win over NC State on Sunday.

—What a goal.

—The U of L women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Miami.

—Louisville had two of the top 10 plays of the week (video) in the ACC.

—The U of L men’s basketball non-conference schedule this season is one of the weakest it’s ever played. C.L. Brown writes that this comes with a cost.

—The Pac-12 might be on its last legs, the but the league has four or five legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates.

—I’m not sure I’ve seen a better tweet.

The two things every Kentucky basketball Facebook group want the most. https://t.co/cICSeBTQRx — Blake Spires (@RealFakeBlake) September 26, 2023

—Jawhar Jordan has been named the Hornung Award National Player of the Week. Jordan also spent some time this afternoon appearing on the Jim Rome Show.

—The CJ’s Alexis Cubit looks at how Louisville football transfers are performing so far at their new schools.

—The ACC is the only conference with six undefeated teams. The last time that happened through four weeks? The SEC in 2012.

But look what has happened to start 2023: The ACC has six undefeated teams, tied with the 2012 SEC for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll era (since 1936). North Carolina is 4-0 for the first time since 1997, with two nonconference wins over Power 5 opponents. What may be most surprising of all, though, is who else is undefeated, too. With Clemson off to a 2-2 start, the hot ACC teams have made the Tigers’ seeming elimination from playoff contention almost feel like an afterthought. Duke, which handed the Tigers an opening weekend defeat, is also 4-0 and will host “College GameDay” for the first time in school history this Saturday for its big home game against Notre Dame. In fact, Duke and North Carolina are 4-0 in football at the same time for the first time since ... 1971. Syracuse is 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1959-60. Louisville, at 4-0 for the first time since 2016, has used its prolific offense and terrific running from Jawhar Jordan (No. 8 in the nation in rushing yards) as native son Jeff Brohm has lived up to the hype. And 4-0 Miami is delivering a year after Mario Cristobal also returned home — with an offense that is allowing Tyler Van Dyke to flourish once again. Van Dyke ranks No. 4 in the country in quarterback rating — completing 74.7% of his passes with 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions. “Whether you like it or not the narrative starts to get set with how you play in the nonconference. I’m really proud of how we’ve started the season with more opportunities left,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said.

—The Crunch Zone look at the stat comparison between Louisville and NC State.

—Your week four ACC 2-minute drill is here (video).

—This seems good.

Jack Plummer's passing efficiency rating of 189.77 ranks sixth in FBS and is eight points higher than the UofL season record set by Stefan LeFors in 2004 when he led FBS at 181.74.



Malik Cunningham's rating in 2019 was 194.45, but he fell one pass attempt short of the minimum. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) September 26, 2023

—Bart Torvik has predicted a 12-18 season for the Louisville men’s basketball team, which would place them as the 157th-best in the country. For comparison’s sake, Torvik predicted a 13-win season for the Cards before tip-off last year.

—Louisville has won two games away from home already this season, but Friday night will be their first true road game environment.

—This is probably the best game recap video I’ve ever seen. Props to the Oregon social team.

—Kenny Payne has offered a scholarship to 6’8 forward Sekou Konneh from the class of 2024. The Milwaukee forward is not nationally ranked and has reported scholarship offers from Indiana State, Loyola, Miami (Ohio), and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

—Louisville and Kentucky have been battling over 5-star talent Karter Knox for a while, but now Knox says he wants to visit two new schools.

—Marcus Freeman did not seem thrilled to find out that next Saturday’s game at L&N Stadium will be the Irish’s fourth consecutive night game.

“Louisville is a night game? Ok”- Notre Dane HC Marcus Freeman



Not sure what he is trying to get at. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/CwmVgvdRbN — Louisville Updates (@VilleUpdates) September 25, 2023

—The 2023-24 ACC basketball schedules will be released at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network tonight. When that happens, we’ll have the full 2023-24 schedules for both the men’s and women’s teams.

—ESPN has announced the dates and times for the games for this year’s inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge. The U of L women will play Ole Miss at 9:15 p.m. on ESPNU on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The U of L men are not included in the event.

—Cardinal Authority lets us know which freshmen have seen the field for the Cards so far this season.

—Boston College victory video:

"One winner. One loser. Let's go win the game."



: Boston College #GoCards pic.twitter.com/KxmdKHrfJv — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 25, 2023

—NC State will be holding a Blackout for Friday night’s game against the Cards.

—Louisville is facing Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections.

—Eric Crawford shares his thoughts on Louisville’s win over BC.

—Monday was the first official day of practice for the Louisville men’s basketball team.

—Notre Dame sent some of its allotment of tickets back for next Saturday’s game. It looks like Louisville fans have bought almost all of them up.

—Jack Plummer wins Bill Connelly’s Heisman of the Week award.

—Plummer was also PFF’s highest-graded QB of the week.

—For absolutely no reason whatsoever, here are the buyout numbers from Jerome Tang’s new contract extension at Kansas State.

—Mark Packer remains high on the Cards.

“That guy knows what he’s doing.” - Mark Packer on Jeff Brohm



“I think Louisville is on to something, I do.”#GoCards pic.twitter.com/VlWn1JD84e — VilleVsWorld (@VilleVsWorld) September 25, 2023

—Jeff Brohm’s creative playcalling should be Louisville’s biggest asset as the Cards head into the toughest part of their schedule.

—Louisville is in the final 16 for Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 hooper in the class of 2025.

—The Jeff Brohm radio show returns tonight from 7-8 at the Rooster’s in Fern Creek. You can listen to it on 970 WGTK or 93.9 The Ville.

—Love seeing Louisville close to that far right end.

Did We Really Get Beat that Bad?

Net Success Rates in Week 4 pic.twitter.com/68d7RNDaEJ — parker fleming (@statsowar) September 25, 2023

—BC Interruption says that Saturday was just the latest example of Jeff Hafley not having an Eagle team ready to play.

—NC State is rocking their glow in the dark uniforms on Friday.

—The U of L women’s swim and dive team is No. 4 in SwimSwam’s preseason top 25 rankings.

—No. 2 is already in the transfer portal.

Fight for the cream & crimson. pic.twitter.com/rP1ZbBCFfe — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 24, 2023

—The 5th-ranked U of L volleyball team kicks off a four match road trip on Wednesday against Notre Dame. Here’s a preview.

—The CJ takes a first look at the storylines for Louisville-NC State.

—Louisville Report recaps how former Cards in the NFL fared in week three.

—Give Mekhi Becton a vote.

Louisville should be in the top 25 right — Trending Topic ‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) September 26, 2023

—State of Louisville writes that Louisville “blossomed” in its win over Boston College.

—After simulating Louisville-NC State 10,000 times, Dimers comes out with an average score of NC State 27, Louisville 26. The site gives the Cardinals a 40 percent chance of pulling off the road win.

—Kim Mulkey remains just the worst.

Glad that Angel Reese was able to ease her coaches' concerns.

But the coach makes far more than Angel Reese.

If money destroyed incentives like this, shouldn't we be more concerned about Mulkey's motivation? https://t.co/1Aw4rjK4Bb — David Berri (@wagesofwins) September 26, 2023

—Against Boston College, Jack Plummer raised the bar for expectations about his play for the remainder of the season.

—Jeff Brohm is expecting the crowd in Raleigh to be rowdy Friday night.

—The staff over at College Football News is almost perfectly split on their predictions for Louisville-NC State.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is back from our new U of L College of Business studio this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream it here.