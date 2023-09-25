Plummer, Hudson, Jordan all earn ACC Player of the Week honors

From U of L:

Three University of Louisville football players were named Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week after their big performances in the 56-28 win over Boston College, the league announced on Monday.

Jack Plummer was tabbed the Quarterback of the Week, Jawhar Jordan was named the Running of the Week, and Bryan Hudson was selected as the Offensive Lineman of the Week as the Cards moved to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2016.

Plummer accounted for six touchdowns in the win over Boston College last Saturday at L&N Stadium. The native of Gilbert, Ariz., threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as the Cards totaled 582 yards of total offense. Plummer completed 18-of-21 for 388 yards and had a string of 15-straight completion during the game, the fourth-longest streak in school history.

Jordan scored three touchdowns in the win over the Eagles. He rushed 18 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 75-yard touchdown pass. The 134 yards was his seventh 100-yard career game and the third-consecutive game over the century mark this season.

A native of Georgetown, Ky., Hudson graded out as the top offensive lineman for the Cards, who scored on seven-straight possessions to open the game. Hudson didn’t allow a sack to pace an offensive line that helped propel the rushing attack to 194 yards and three scores in the win over Boston College.

You can see the full ACC weekly honorees list here