Louisville-Notre Dame set for 7:30 kickoff on ABC

The Jeff Brohm era at Louisville will get its first major center stage opportunity a week from Saturday when mighty Notre Dame comes to town.

Today, the ACC announced that the game between the Cardinals and Fighting Irish will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

Boink.

This will be U of L’s first primetime game on ABC since the Cards hosted Clemson in 2017. Here’s hoping this one goes a little bit better than that one did.

Notre Dame is 4-1 on the season after a soul-crushing, final second loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The Irish will plat at undefeated Duke this weekend before heading to the Derby City.

Here’s the full list of ACC kick times for the first weekend of October:

Boston College at Army, Noon ET on CBS Sports Network – previously announced

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon ET on ACC Network

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/30

Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/30

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

This is going to be awesome.