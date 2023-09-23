Louisville routs Boston College: 56-28

We had seen flashes in the Georgia Tech and the Indiana games where Louisville looked like it could pummel an opponent and not look back, and today the Cards finally put it all together in an easy, breezy 56-28 pummeling of the Boston College eagles.

In a game that was never in doubt, especially when the Cardinals reached 42-14 at the half, the Cards finally put it all together against a lowly P5 team the way fans had hoped they would in their first two tries. Jack Plummer had left a lot to be desired against Georgia Tech and Indiana, and he did everything fans dreamed of when he started 16 of 18 for 379 yards and 5 touchdowns. It doesn’t get much prettier than that.

Jawhar Jordan would finish the game with 18 rushes for 134 yards, a 7.4 average, and 2 touchdowns, as well as one reception for 75 yards and a touchdown. Not that it’s any surprise, but Jordan is a gamebreaker, and we saw it on full display today.

And that’s not to take way from Ahmari Huggins-Bruce or Jamari Thrash who combined for 181 reception yards and 3 touchdowns.

It was the kind of performance we were all waiting for, and to see it against a team that gave top-5 FSU a real scare last week was extremely fun to watch. And it shouldn’t be forgotten that the defense was in as fine of form as the offense by holding the talented BC offense led by Thomas Castellanos to less than 100 yards passing in the first half.

Jack Plummer would finish the day with an absurd 18 of 21 performance for 388 and 5 touchdowns. It doesn’t get much better than that, and it never felt like this game was in reach for BC from the start. That’s what we expected to see, and now the Cards are 4-0 for the first time since 2016, and are 2-0 in league play for the second time since joining the ACC in 2014 (also 2016).

There’s not much to pick apart about this one as it was pretty much everything fans had hoped for, and with a vulnerable N.C. State looming next Friday, the prospect of being 5-0 when Notre Dame comes to town in two weeks is still very much alive. And, boy, that would be bonkers.

So, enjoy the great slate of games available today, (shoutout to future HC Will Stein on blowing out Colorado), and get ready for a short week ahead.

Go Cards.