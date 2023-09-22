Two Minute Plays: Indiana

Your favorite offseason video series continues into the regular season where I’ll look to highlight an important play from the previous weeks contest. I make no promises...other than this will be the best two minutes of your entire week.

Week three, we’re digging into the neutral site battle against Indiana to pull something out that caught my eye while watching. As always, the hope is to have a little fun, learn a little football, and do it all faster than you can...well...lets just say it’s fast. Check out the clip below and give the old YouTube channel a like and subscribe while you’re at it.

S1E3: Indiana

Previous Episodes

S1E1: Georgia Tech

SIE2: Murray State