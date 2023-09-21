Thursday evening Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 14.

—Felton Spencer, Ibn Green and Monique Reid are among the eight individuals who make up this year’s U of L Hall of Fame class.

—The LMPD has thanked a group of good samaritan Louisville football players who helped flip an overturned car after an accident on Thursday.

—A new CC Podcast episode dropped right before I got buried (and am still being buried) by Hand, Foot and Mouth disease.

—This is great, and I love how Jamari seemed to know all of them.

Had to breakout the baby pics ahead of Kids Day #GoCards pic.twitter.com/amsh3MT4s9 — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 21, 2023

—The U of L men’s soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 2-0 road win over Evansville.

—The fifth-ranked Louisville volleyball team begins ACC play this weekend with home matches against Syracuse and Boston College.

—U of L’s offensive line is off to a fairly dominant start in 2023.

—Jamari Thrash lands on ESPN’s All-Transfer Team through three weeks.

Jamari Thrash, Louisville Cardinals Transferred from: Georgia State Thrash had 1,752 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in four seasons at Georgia State. He has been an excellent fit for Jeff Brohm’s offense at Louisville and is currently leading the team in receiving yards with 329 and also has four receiving touchdowns. He is averaging 23.5 yards per catch and currently has the 12th most receiving yards of any FBS receiver. “Jamari has come in and impacted our offense immediately,” Brohm told ESPN. “His explosiveness has been a big addition to our offense and we look for him to impact our offense over the course of the season.”

—C.L. Brown writes that Louisville basketball needs to win its non-conference games this year. A light slate with a down ACC could hurt Kenny Payne’s team down the stretch of season.

—The fourth-ranked U of L field hockey team will host James Madison on Friday afternoon. Here’s a preview.

—Matt McGavic of Louisville Report is predicting an 11-point Cardinal win over Boston College.

—Louisville’s new home game tradition is back on Saturday.

Getting this out a little earlier than the first one, more time for everyone to plan. The @GoCards game-day run (or walk) will be at 7:30am. We’ll meet at the cabooses again. Run, Donuts, cheer on @LouisvilleFB (some of us will be headed to @LTLFest to end the day). #GoCards pic.twitter.com/d4x92QPzgi — Josh Heird (@joshheird) September 20, 2023

—Tickets for the Red/White hoops scrimmage are now on sale.

—Louisville women’s tennis team heads to Vanderbilt this weekend for the June Stewart Invitational that runs from Sept 22-24 at the Currey Tennis Center in Nashville.

—The U of L men’s tennis team will start its fall season in Malibu.

—Boston College has suspended its swimming programs amid allegations of hazing.

—BetKentucky is now giving odds on what bowl game Louisville will play in.

—John Michael Hayden has the Louisville men’s soccer team off to one of its best starts in program history. The CJ looks at his journey from Trinity High School to U of L.

—Jim Larranaga just landed the highest-rated recruit in Miami hoops history by snagging 5-star Jalil Bethea. The Hurricanes now have the No. 3 class in the country for 2024.

—The Trentyn Flowers point guard experiment in Adelaide is over.

—Updated odds to win the ACC from BetOnline:

—Charles Arbuckle is the guest on the latest episode of C.L. Brown’s podcast.

—Louisville Report looks at the points of emphasis for Louisville vs. BC.

—247 Sports previews the Cards vs. the Eagles.

—The Cardinal Sports Zone podcast recaps the win over Indiana.

—I really shouldn’t let this make me mad, but ...

These basketball blue bloods are all undefeated in football pic.twitter.com/F30DvgX2YA — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2023

—Louisville’s loss to Boston College was a wake-up call for the team last year. This season, the game will still be important but with very different — and more positive — implications.

—A quarter of the way through the season, Eric Crawford examines what the stats tell us about Louisville football.

—U of L sits at No. 7 in Louisville Report’s latest ACC power rankings.

—Every member of the CJ sports staff is riding with Louisville on Saturday.

—Winners and Whiners likes Louisville to cover the two touchdown spread on Saturday.

—This is a good story on Florida State’s rapid rise back to prominence.

—BC Interruption previews the Cardinal defense and offense.

—The Deion Sanders effect is wild.

ESPN's most-watched college football games, excluding bowls and conference championships: pic.twitter.com/ljryJPIkc4 — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) September 19, 2023

—Our guy CardinalStrong answers some questions for the folks over at BC Interruption.

—Louisville checks in at No. 6 in 247 Sports’ ACC power rankings.

—NFL Draft Diamonds has a profile of Jamari Thrash.

—West Virginia fans have not changed since we left them.

This Pitt fan went to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl on Saturday...



The West Virginia fans made him feel welcome pic.twitter.com/WsWQDdSjOx — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) September 19, 2023

—Congrats to Sebastian Moss of the U of L men’s golf team, who carded a career low round of 65 to propel him to a win at the Bearcat Invitational on Tuesday at the Coldstream Country Club.

—Former Louisville baseball standout Tyler Fitzgerald has been called up to make his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants.

—The Cards have a couple of game-breakers.

—Cardinal Authority looks at Louisville-BC by the numbers.

—Class of 2024 PG Brandon Jennings is planning to visit Louisville.

—Members of the U of L men’s basketball team spent part of their week visiting patients at Norton’s Children’s Hospital.

—And finally, Beat BC.