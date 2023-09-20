Filed under: CC Podcast: Jefftember Pod and Cards back. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Sep 20, 2023, 12:40pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Jefftember Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The fellas are back to talk about Louisville’s 3-0 start, preview this weekend’s game against Boston College, and take some questions. The link for the Luxemburger family fundraiser is here Direct link to podcast here More From Card Chronicle Seedy K’s Peerless Pigskin Prognostications: Week IV Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville is a two touchdown favorite over Boston College Pigskin Pundit: 9/19 Opponent Breakdown: Boston College Eagles Offense Cam Kelly named ACC Defensive Back of the Week Loading comments...
