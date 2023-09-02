 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights and postgame video: Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34

1-0

By Mike Rutherford
Louisville v Georgia Tech Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Highlights:

Condensed Game:

Jeff Brohm Postgame:

Jack Plummer, Jamari Thrash and Dez Tell postgame:

