Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 14.

—Louisville received one vote in this week’s AP poll and two in the coaches poll. Also of note: Alabama fell out of the AP top 10 for the first time since 2015. It was the second-longest top-10 streak in college football history.

—Jeff Brohm is emphasizing the old “take it one game at a time” mantra.

—The ACCDN recaps the weekend that was in the league in two minutes:

—The Crunch Zone plays stat comparison between Louisville and Boston College.

—Kon Knueppel, who had been one of Kenny Payne’s top targets in the class of 2024, appears to be down to Virginia and Duke.

—Tickets to the 2023 U of L men’s basketball Tipoff Luncheon are now available. This year’s event will be held on Monday, Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. ET in the Galt House Hotel Grand Ballroom.

—The week ahead in Cardinal sports:

Tuesday, September 19

Men’s Golf at The Bearcat Invitational

#5 Men’s Soccer at Evansville - 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 21

Women’s Soccer vs Pitt - 8 pm ET (Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium)

Friday, September 22

Women’s Golf at Mason Rudolph Invitational

Men’s Tennis at Pepperdine Invitational

Women’s Tennis at June Stewart Invitational

#4 Field Hockey vs JMU - 5 pm ET (Trager Stadium)

#2 Volleyball vs Syracuse - 7 pm ET (L&N Federal Credit Union Arena)

Saturday, September 23

Women’s Golf at Mason Rudolph Invitational

Men’s Tennis at Pepperdine Invitational

Football vs Boston College - 3:30 pm ET (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium)

Sunday, September 24

Women’s Tennis at June Stewart Invitational

Men’s Tennis at Pepperdine Invitational

Women’s Golf at Mason Rudolph Invitational

Men’s Golf at Rod Myers Invitational

Women’s Soccer at Miami - 12 pm ET

Softball at Ohio State (DH) - 12 pm ET

#2 Volleyball vs Boston College - 1 pm ET (L&N Federal Credit Union Arena)

#5 Men’s Soccer vs NC State - 7 pm ET (Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium)

—Louisville is set to host around 75 visitors for the Boston College game, including five commitments and a couple of top-100 prospects from the 2025 class.

—The U of L men’s soccer team will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season — a 2-1 home defeat last Friday night against Virginia Tech — with a road win tonight over Evansville. Here’s a preview.

—Incredible things are happening with AI these days.

Top 10 college basketball teams since 2000, according to ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/O1RmoTply1 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) September 18, 2023

—Bartolo Colon, now 50-years-old, officially retired from baseball yesterday.

—Duke head coach Mike Elko is on at least one short list of candidates who could replace the fired Mel Tucker at Michigan State.

—Cardinal Authority looks at where U of L sits currently in the national statistical rankings.

—Deion Sanders and company are certainly drawing eyeballs.

Week 3 college football TV ratings via ⁦@paulsen_smw⁩ pic.twitter.com/F8j4frlgvS — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 19, 2023

—The U of L NIL store has a limited edition Jamari Thrash shirt/sweatshirt.

—Andrea Adelson has Louisville at No. 5 in her latest ACC power rankings.

—Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections still have Louisville facing UCF in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

—Kentucky to the World (KTW) has announced the rescheduled date for its Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series, Basketball and Brotherhood: Breaking Barriers.

KTW will bring together University of Louisville basketball legends who changed history both on and off the court. This conversation will explore the barrier-breaking era of desegregation with former UofL athletes who paved the way for future athletes and went on to become leaders in the community and business world. As part of the evening, guests will hear from former UofL players Wade Houston and Eddie Whitehead, who were two of the three athletes who broke the color barrier in 1962. UofL’s Director of Development for Diversity and Engagement Valerie Combs, the first Black woman to sign a letter of intent to attend UofL on a basketball scholarship, and Judge Derwin Webb, a captain of the UofL basketball team who went on to become Kentucky’s first Black male Family Court Judge. WHEN: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30 p.m., light reception starts at 5:30 p.m. (rescheduled program from April 2023) WHO: Kentucky to the World, a Louisville-based non-profit, is dedicated to elevating the cultural and intellectual reputation of the state, its people, and its assets on the global stage through a unique combination of live events and video outreach. WHERE: Muhammad Ali Center - 144 North 6th Street Louisville, KY 40202 DETAILS: Community members of all ages are invited to attend. Tickets are currently on sale at https://bit.ly/KTWBasketballandBrotherhoodBreakingBarriers. Tickets are $30 per adult and free for students of all ages thanks to the support of the Bass Family Foundation.

—With 50 days to go until the college basketball season, Matt Norlander has a preseason primer.

—Jody Demling is keeping tabs on how U of L’s football commitments fared in their high school games last weekend.

—Plan your Saturday commute to L&N Stadium accordingly:

Here they are.



Again, plan accordingly & don't think you have any chance of departing home an hour before the game & not dealing with a tremendous traffic issue.



11am is your friend Saturday. https://t.co/qQy08InECQ pic.twitter.com/X0JjMLontm — Troy Turbeville (@VilleontheVille) September 19, 2023

—The CJ takes an early look at this week’s top high school football games.

—Ryan Nanni has a college football top 25 based on what happened this past weekend and this past weekend solely.

—Congratulations to Louisville ice hockey head coach Brian Graham on earning his 200th career victory with the Cards.

—These videos are always worth a watch. Nick does a great job.

Indiana | Vibe Check pic.twitter.com/FjSQwTaCjT — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) September 19, 2023

—Nobody knows what’s happening this season in college football, and it’s pretty great.

—The U of L women’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw with No. 20 Virginia over the weekend.

—Deuce Adams continues to look like the real deal.

—The NCAA is furious at North Carolina and is using Tez Walker as a pawn.

—David Hale of ESPN has Louisville at No. 7 in his ACC power rankings.

—The Trentyn Flowers as point guard experiment isn’t off to a great start in Australia.

—Another week, another victory video.

—Jeff Brohm wants to see more pressure up front from his defense.

—The Daily Hoosier has a post-Indiana/Louisville notebook.

—And finally, C.L. Brown writes that with a margin for error this thin, Louisville football can’t afford to overlook Boston College this weekend.