Louisville is a two touchdown favorite over Boston College

The 3-0 Louisville football team returns home on Saturday for a 3:30 contest against ACC foe Boston College. The ACC Network will televise the game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 14-point favorite over the Eagles.

Louisville is 9-2 straight up in its last 11 games as a favorite, including a 3-0 mark so far this season. The Cardinals are 1-2 against the spread thus far in 2023.

Boston College is 1-2 on the season but coming off its most impressive performance to date, a 31-29 near upset of No. 3 Florida State. Jeff Hafley’s team opened the season with a 27-24 home loss to Northern Illinois, but bounced back the next week with a 31-28 win over Holy Cross.

Louisville is 3-0 for the first time since 2016, but has been pushed to the brink in two of those three victories. The Cardinals have lost four of their last six games against the Eagles, including a 34-33 defeat in Chestnut Hill a year ago. U of L still leads the all-time series, 8-7.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.