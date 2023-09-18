Cam Kelly named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

From U of L:

University of Louisville safety Cam’Ron Kelly was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Kelly equaled a career high with 12 tackles in Louisville’s 21-14 win over Indiana last Saturday in Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The native of Chesapeake, Va., spearheaded a defense that limited the Hoosiers to 357 yards of total offense, including just 58 on the ground. Kelly also picked off his first pass as a member of the Cardinals and also added a pair of tackles for loss.

The full list of ACC weekly honorees can be found here.