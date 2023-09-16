Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Indiana Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 with a win over Indiana in Indianapolis. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Sep 16, 2023, 11:45am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Indiana Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Let’s keep the good times rolling. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Game Day: Louisville vs. Indiana College football on TV: Saturday, Sept. 16 How to Watch Louisville vs. Indiana Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Two Minute Plays: Murray State Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 2 Loading comments...
