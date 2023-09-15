How to Watch Louisville vs. Indiana

Louisville and Indiana will meet for the first time since 1986 when they square off inside Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday afternoon. The noon kickoff will be carried nationally on the Big Ten Network.

The Big Ten Network can be found at channel 610 on DirecTV, channel 527 or 920 on Spectrum, and channel 410 on DISH.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, 2-0 Louisville is currently a 10-point favorite over 1-1 Indiana. U of L is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 games as a favorite, including a 2-0 mark so far this season. The Cardinals are 1-1 against the spread thus far in 2023.

Louisville is 2-0 for the first time since 2017 and looking to move to 3-0 for the first time since Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2016. Tom Allen’s Hoosiers enter this weekend with a 1-1 record after last Friday’s 41-7 shellacking of FCS Indiana State. IU lost to Ohio State, 23-3, in week one.

