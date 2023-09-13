Record crowd watches second-ranked Louisville volleyball sweep No. 21 Kentucky

In front of a national TV audience on ESPN and a record crowd of 12,760 fans inside the KFC Yum Center, the second-ranked Louisville volleyball team swept No. 21 Kentucky, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 to improve 9-0 on the season.

The win was U of L’s third straight over UK, but its first sweep of the Wildcats since all the way back in 2005. Even Jack Harlow had to tune in to check that out.

Volleyball night in Kentucky.



A record crowd of 12,760 on hand to watch No. 2 Louisville take on rival No. 21 Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/KHLjJGI3yf — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) September 14, 2023

The Cardinal attack on Wednesday night was led by junior outside hitter Charitie Luper. The UCLA transfer had 13 kills while hitting .385, and ended the evening with a service ace. Fellow outside hitter Anna DeBeer recorded nine kills and four digs, while opposite hitter Aiko Jones added nine kills and three blocks.

Kentucky was led by the strong play of Reagan Rutherford, who also ensured that a Louisville team scored a big victory over a Rutherford for the second time in the 2023-24 athletics season.

The recap and four minutes of highlights from our Battle of the Bluegrass victory!



Recap: https://t.co/TzgTdGJerx#GoCards x #ForTheVille pic.twitter.com/JOQiGeh2wo — Louisville Volleyball (@LouisvilleVB) September 14, 2023

With the U of L men’s soccer team knocking off No. 5 Kentucky last week, Louisville is now 2-0 in contests against UK in 2023-24.

Things don’t get any easier for the volleyball Cards, who will host No. 5 Stanford in another nationally televised match from inside the KFC Yum Center on Sunday at 1 p.m.

What a night. What a team. What a program.