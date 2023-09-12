Indiana now wants out of 2024 game against Louisville as well

Louisville and Indiana, two Power five programs very close to one another, have only met on the gridiron twice in history with their most recent meeting coming all the way back in 1986.

After this weekend’s meeting in Indianapolis, it sounds like we may have to wait a few more decades to see the Cardinals and Hoosiers go at it again.

While previous reports had stated that Indiana was looking to buy out of its 2025 game against U of L in Bloomington, The Indianapolis Star’s Zach Osterman is reporting that the Hoosiers want out of next year’s game in Louisville as well.

The cancellation affecting next season will come with a $1 million penalty. It falls within a two-year window requiring “the canceling party” to pay for the inconvenience, according to the series contract. A department source told IndyStar that IU intends to add a home game, likely against an FCS opponent, in 2024. The revenue from the new game is expected to cover the cancellation penalty.

The three-year contract between Indiana and Louisville originally included this weekend’s game in Indianapolis, a 2024 game at L&N Stadium, and a 2025 meeting in Bloomington.

Now, it looks like regional rivalry enthusiasts will have to soak this Saturday’s game up as much as they can.