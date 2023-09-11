Game time, TV set for Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville’s home game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 23 has been designated as a 3:30 kickoff time, the ACC announced this afternoon. The ACC Network will have the television coverage for the game.

The game will kick off Inauguration Week, as U of L gets ready to celebrate the inauguration of its 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel on Friday, Sept. 29. The game will also be Kids Day, Ag Day Tailgate, Educator Appreciation Day, Spirit Day, Cardinal Family Weekend and Scout Day.

If you want it to be your day, I’m sure U of L is open to making it your day as well. Direct your concerns to Kenny Klein.

Boston College bounced back from a week one overtime loss to Northern Illinois with a narrow, 31-28, win over Holy Cross on Saturday. The Eagles will host Florida State this weekend before making their trip to the Derby City.

Here are the other ACC kickoff times and TV assignments for week four:

Friday, Sept. 22

NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 23