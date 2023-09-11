Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 10.

—Indiana has officially named Tayven Jackson as its starting quarterback for Saturday’s game. Jackson had been splitting reps with Brendan Sorsby through the season’s first two weeks, but established himself as the superior passer during the Hoosiers’ 41-7 win over Indiana State Friday night.

—The second-ranked Louisville volleyball team returned home to sweep No. 12 Penn State on Sunday. The Cards now look ahead to a monster week that features home matches against Kentucky (Wednesday) and Stanford (Sunday).

—A dramatic late goal helped the seventh-ranked U of L men’s soccer team earn a 2-2 tie on the road against fourth-ranked and reigning national champion Syracuse.

—Your two minute guide to last weekend in ACC football:

—Jeff Walz has added 6’3 center Elif Istanbulluoglu from Turkey to his roster for 2023-24.

—The CJ’s Jason Frakes ranks the 10 best high school football teams in Kentucky at the moment.

—At long last, ESPN and the other Disney channels are returning to Spectrum customers.

—The week ahead in Cardinal athletics:

Monday, September 11

Men’s Golf at Valero Texas Collegiate

Wednesday, September 13

Volleyball vs Kentucky - 8 pm ET (KFC Yum! Center)

Friday, September 15

Field Hockey at North Carolina - 3 pm ET

Men’s Soccer vs Virginia Tech - 8 pm ET (Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium)

Saturday, September 16

Football vs Indiana (Indianapolis, Ind.) - 12 pm ET

Women’s Soccer vs Virginia - 7 pm ET (Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium)

Sunday, September 17

Volleyball vs Stanford - 1 pm ET (KFC Yum! Center)

—The fifth-ranked Louisville field hockey team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 overtime win over VCU on Sunday.

—Louisville Report looks at how Cards in the NFL fared in week one.

—Jamari Thrash highlights through two weeks:

—The U of L women’s soccer team played Wyoming to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

—The full schedule for the upcoming Louisville swim and dive season is here.

—Congrats to TJ Beisner on upgrading from Kentucky to North Carolina.

—Hoosier Huddle plays know your opponent with Louisville.

3. Jeff Brohm…Again Jeff Brohm is not a secret to Indiana fans and Tom Allen will have no problem knowing what to expect. Brohm spent 2017 through 2022 at Purdue and went 4-1 against Tom Allen’s Hoosiers. The two schools did not play the Old Oaken Bucket game during the 2020 season, a game IU would have been heavily favored in. Nonetheless, Allen’s defenses have notably struggled against Jeff Brohm’s offenses. Despite some rough weather conditions, Purdue score 31, 28, 41, 44 and 30 points in the five games between the two coaches. This Indiana defense is led by new coordinator Matt Guerreri and a host of newcomers that have energized the unit. This is still a Tom Allen team though and Jeff Brohm likely has confidence he can put his offense in positions to succeed against Indiana.

—The CJ takes an early look at Louisville vs. Indiana.

—Matt McGavic has some final thoughts on Louisville’s win over Murray State.

—Cardinal Authority looks at where Louisville football ranks nationally in statistics through the season’s first two weeks.

—Nick Coffey’s vibe check videos are always gold.

Murray State - Vibe Check pic.twitter.com/wj89tm6lMt — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) September 11, 2023

—Class of 2024 shortstop KJ Scobey has backed off his commitment to Louisville.

—Fox Sports is trying to create a new postseason college basketball tournament that would feature major conference teams that were left out of the NCAA tournament.

—Eric Mac Lain has Louisville at No. 6 in his week three ACC power rankings.

—Andrea Adelson has the Cards at No. 7.

—Pierce Clarkson enjoyed the first of what we hope is many appearances inside L&N Stadium.

Unforgettable first experience at home #GoCards ❤️ — 10VE. (@PierceClarkson_) September 8, 2023

—Dana O’Neil writes that conference realignment madness could result in the NCAA tournament not just expanding, but doing so by 2025.

—Jamari Thrash’s TD catch and run was one of the five best plays of the week (video) in the ACC. Would have thought Kevin Coleman’s one-handed grab would have made the list, but whatever.

—Good look here at the tireless work and endless hours that sports information directors put in.

—Shawnee football getting some national attention over the weekend is awesome.

The No. 1 "You Got Mossed" play of this week on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown came from the Kroger KSR Hometown Classic between Louisville Shawnee and Jackson County.



Shawnee junior DB Khamoni Ball with the INT of the season.



: PRTC TV Sports pic.twitter.com/6S25K3WmIE — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) September 10, 2023

—Anonymous college hoops coaches give their thoughts on who will be the best team in the sport this season.

—The SPAD Association at U of L, which is a Student Organization of Sport Administration and Health and Sport Science Majors, is hosting a Percentage Night at El Tarasco — 2247 S Preston St this Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 3-10 p.m. A percentage of the profits from people who show up and say they are there for the SPAD Association goes to the organization.

The funds help the SPAD Association operate and create opportunities for its members to grow and develop in the field.

—The first home victory highlight video of the Jeff Brohm era is here:

At home for the first time in the Jeff Brohm Era ...



: Murray State#GoCards pic.twitter.com/f8B92ecREe — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 9, 2023

—Male High star Max Gainey enjoyed his visit to U of L over the weekend.

—Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections have Louisville playing Central Florida in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

—And finally, more than 25 years after not finishing the ACT as a high school student, my 43-year-old radio show producer completed the test Saturday morning and was asked to give a speech afterwards. Trevor Kelsey tells his story on today’s Mike Rutherford Show, 3-6 on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here.