Louisville opens as 10.5-point favorite over Indiana

Louisville opened as a 10.5-point favorite for this Saturday’s regional rivalry game against Indiana in Indianapolis. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, that line has since been bet down to Louisville -10.

Louisville is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 games as a favorite, including a 2-0 mark so far this season. The Cardinals are 1-1 against the spread thus far in 2023.

This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the Cardinals and Hoosiers since 1986, and just the third meeting between the two programs all-time. Indiana won each of the previous two games, which were played in 1985 and ‘86.

Tom Allen’s Hoosiers enter this weekend with a 1-1 record after last Friday’s 41-7 shellacking of FCS Indiana State. IU lost to Ohio State, 23-3, in week one.

Louisville and Indiana will kick things off at noon on Saturday from inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Big Ten Network will have the television coverage.

