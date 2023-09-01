Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread Check: Louisville by 7.5.

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic likes the Cards over Georgia Tech by three touchdowns tonight.

—Your first ACC football scores of 2023:

Wake Forest 37, Elon 17

NC State 24, UConn 14

—Jeff Brohm is taking lessons he learned from Howard Schnellenberger into his first game as Louisville’s head coach.

—This video is awesome.

Here, we let Louisville be Louisville.

Here, we do it our way. #GoCards x #ForTheVille pic.twitter.com/4H5P4aA9pu — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) August 31, 2023

—Here’s everything Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key had to say during his media availability, including referring to Mercedes Benz Stadium as “The Benz” multiple times.

—Louisville has gone from off the board to having 400/1 odds to win this year’s College Football Playoff.

—Floor seat ticket for U of L volleyball matches at the KFC Yum Center are available now.

—It is beyond on.

—The U of L women’s soccer team remained winless after a 2-1 loss to Illinois Thursday night.

—Your game day guide for those attending the Murray State game a week from tonight is here.

—With a couple of teams in the conference kicking off their seasons tonight, the ACC Digital Network has a 2023 ACC hype video.

—Multiple Cards are featured in this video on the ACC’s biggest impact transfers for the upcoming football season.

—Game day.

—Pat Forde and Richard Johnson imagine a world with two, 20-team super conferences and Louisville is one of the first teams left out.

—Nebraska setting the world record for the most spectators at a women’s sporting event is very cool. Not sure if it totally removes the sting of Thursday night’s (latest) gut-punch football loss, but still, very cool.

—The No. 3 baseball player in Wisconsin from the class of 2025 is committed to Louisville.

—If you’re in the Fort Lauderdale area and looking to watch tonight’s game with other Cards fans, here’s your spot:

Please join us for UofL Football as the Cards battle Georgia Tech on Friday, September 1st at 7:30 at Bokampers in Fort Lauderdale! Hit the link below to register today!https://t.co/J6ZyHx1c4N — UofL Alumni Miami #305Cards (@305cards) August 29, 2023

—If you’re in Atlanta today, here’s a pregame tailgate option:

For those looking for a place to tailgate in Atlanta , you are welcome to join us in Mercedes Benz Lot 17! @CardChronicle @TheCardConnect @_EthanMoore @course_crew @StevenRummage pic.twitter.com/MGQWFwIWVE — Creighton Harley (@CreightonHarley) August 30, 2023

—ESPN’s Myron Medcalf counts down the 25 best individual college hoops performances of the last 25 years.

—Jeff Lightsy Jr. has a good interview with former Cardinal QB Kyle Bolin — who does a wonderful Bobby Petrino impression — here.

—After a terrific opening weekend, the U of L field hockey team is hitting the road to face No. 10 Princeton in the ACC-Ivy League Crossover.

—I don’t hate this graphic.

ACC Pie!



Is Clemson-FSU destiny? Or can someone emerge from the pack and make a challenge? pic.twitter.com/zJCSHvQYpj — CFB 21 (@21_cfb) August 30, 2023

—The 13th-ranked U of L men’s soccer team is in action tonight on the road against UNC Greensboro. Here’s a preview.

—GoJackets.com previews tonight’s game with Cardinal Authority.

—The 3rd-ranked Louisville volleyball team is headed to the Missouri Classic this weekend.

—Positive vibes. Positive vibes. Positive vibes.

For Louisville fans, tomorrow night does not just represent the start of another football season. @rickbozich: "They will celebrate a new era. They will celebrate the return of one of their own. They will celebrate Jeff Brohm’s first game as the Cards’ head football coach." pic.twitter.com/pZA0vBqgoJ — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) August 31, 2023

—At least one betting expert believes Jack Plummer is in store for a monster week one performance.

—The Louisville softball team’s fall schedule is out.

—Four of the seven writers over at From the Rumble Seat like Georgia Tech to spring the upset of Louisville.

Benjamin Tankersley Georgia Tech wins 31-24. Over the course of the offseason, I have slowly become more optimistic about this first season under new head coach Brent Key. I think he will have his guys ready. Sure, Brohm has more experience as a head coach, but he’s also 2-4 in his last six season openers, and Louisville has actually never won a game against Georgia Tech. This is a game that could really go either way since it features so many unknowns on both sides, so I’ll let my homerism take over and say Tech wins. Jeff Cramer Georgia Tech wins 28-17. Louisville has a lot of new parts coming into the season. They added over 20 players through the transfer portal and have a brand-new coaching staff. Jeff Brohm is known for his offense but relies mainly on an aggressive passing attack. Transfer QB Jack Plummer was brought in to help transition from an offense that relied more on its running game. Georgia Tech is in a similar position with some new staff and players from the transfer, including at QB with Haynes King. However, Brent Key has been with the team since 2019 and served as the interim since Week 5 of last season. There feels to be more continuity going into the first game of the season. I like Georgia Tech’s secondary to be a major strength in an early season matchup where Louisville will be working out its new offense for the first time.

—State of Louisville previews U of L vs. Georgia Tech and has its staff make their game predictions.

—If you’re headed to the game in Atlanta tonight, here are some things to know.

—And finally, beat Georgia Tech.