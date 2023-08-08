Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Pending a passed physical, Teddy Bridgewater is a Detroit Lion. This might be the No. 1 moment in my life as a Lions fan. Make of that what you will.

—The 502 Circle has announced a new partnership with every player on the U of L women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

—There are some notes and observations on Louisville’s fifth open practice over on Louisville Report.

—An official RIP to the “love on ‘em” era of Cardinal football.

There’s already been three fights in Louisville practice today, with two players getting sent off early after the most recent one.



Jeff Brohm made the whole team do up downs after the second one, then cussed out the entire team after the third one. — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) August 8, 2023

—The ACC is (finally) looking at Westward expansion, but will it do any good?

—Pat Forde tries to make sense of the ACC’s interest in Cal and Stanford.

—Congrats to Christen Cunningham, who has been promoted to a full-time assistant on Archie Miller’s staff at Rhode Island.

—Very cool to hear this from Ben Perry.

Multiple defensive players have mentioned how involved Jeff Brohm is with the Louisville defense. Co-defensive coordinator Ron English enjoys having Brohm be that involved. Ben Perry on his all-around involvement: "All the stuff I heard about him is true: He's a real coach." pic.twitter.com/yu3ofYgLv9 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) August 8, 2023

—Open Analytics uses it system to predict the standings for every division in the NFL.

—Rutgers’ time in the Big Ten has been a competitive and financial nightmare (Athletic link).

— A minority owner of the NFL Houston Texans is facing criminal charges in Louisville after being indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for rape and sexual abuse.

—Consume these highlights while you can, the “open practice” portion of fall camp is coming to an end.

Today's look at open practice for Louisville takes more of a focus on the Cardinal running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. I like watching the pass-protection drill for running backs. Separately, Jackson State transfer wide receiver Kevin Coleman runs some crisp routes. pic.twitter.com/org9lzcRaI — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) August 8, 2023

—How in the world will the Big Ten manage an 18-team, bicoastal basketball league? “I have zero clue,” says one head coach.

—Richard Owens is very pleased with the newfound depth that he has on his offensive line.

—Wild graphic.

100 years of College Football Conference Alignment: 1924 - 2024 pic.twitter.com/pFtP37Xeiw — Alex Laycock (@alexlaycock4) August 8, 2023

—Newcomers have helped elevate the August competition on U of L’s offensive line.

—Hunter Cantwell and a staff full of former U of L players will look to lead Christian Academy to a second straight perfect season.

—FanSided is the latest to declare Louisville the sleeper to watch in the ACC.

ACC sleeper to watch: Louisville Cardinals The Cardinals were gifted a gem by avoiding Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina to the 2023 schedule. Louisville gets rising Duke and Kentucky at home, with the two lone threats outside the state being against North Carolina State and Pittsburgh. The Sonny Dykes-TCU first-year follow-up team could end up being the Cardinal. It is a new era at quarterback, with Malik Cunningham pro. Louisville-alum and Former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm also brought former Boilermaker quarterback Jack Plummer. He is coming off of a career-high year, creating a self-resurgence at California, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Cardinal defense gave up just 19 points per game last season and returned a handful of veterans. Considering Louisville’s schedule and talent, it would be a shock if they finished eighth in the league, as the preseason media poll predicted them to.

*CardinalS.

—Ron English and a pair of U of L safeties talked with the media following practice on Monday.

—This might be the dumbest thing I’ve seen in 2023, which is saying something.

Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Eventually, teams and programs are going to start suspending employees or denying reporters access for accurately reporting losing final scores.

—The CJ highlights 10 of the best defensive backs in the Louisville area for the upcoming high school football season.

—And finally, Louisville checks in at No. 20 in the Rivals comprehensive team rankings, which factors in high school recruiting and transfer recruiting for the 2023 cycle.