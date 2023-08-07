The 2022-23 U of L men’s basketball season is your LCPT champion

After one of the most dominant runs in LCPT history, the 2022-23 U of L men’s basketball season is officially your Card Chronicle least cool person for the 2022-23 athletic season.

The history-setter notched its final accomplishment by demolishing Hailey Van Lith, 73%-27%, in the finals.

Kenny Payne’s first season at the helm of the program now joins this infamous list:

2008 - Larry Taylor

2009 - Mitch Barnhart

2010 - Steve Kragthorpe

2011 - Brandon Bender

2012 - Doug Gottlieb

2013 - Digger Phelps

2014 - FedEx

2015 - The Game 3 Super Regional Replay Officials

2016 - Andre McGee

2017 - The NCAA Committee on Infractions

2018 - The NCAA Appeals Committee

2019 - Bobby Petrino

2020 - The Coronavirus

2021 - Dino Gaudio

2022 - The NCAA/IARP

2023 - The 2022-23 UofL Men’s Basketball Season

Hopefully the least cool thing that happens over the 10 months ahead is something much cooler.