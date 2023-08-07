The 2022-23 U of L men’s basketball season is your LCPT champion

After one of the most dominant runs in LCPT history, the 2022-23 U of L men’s basketball season is officially your Card Chronicle least cool person for the 2022-23 athletic season.
The history-setter notched its final accomplishment by demolishing Hailey Van Lith, 73%-27%, in the finals.
Kenny Payne’s first season at the helm of the program now joins this infamous list:
2008 - Larry Taylor
2009 - Mitch Barnhart
2010 - Steve Kragthorpe
2011 - Brandon Bender
2012 - Doug Gottlieb
2013 - Digger Phelps
2014 - FedEx
2015 - The Game 3 Super Regional Replay Officials
2016 - Andre McGee
2017 - The NCAA Committee on Infractions
2018 - The NCAA Appeals Committee
2019 - Bobby Petrino
2020 - The Coronavirus
2021 - Dino Gaudio
2022 - The NCAA/IARP
2023 - The 2022-23 UofL Men’s Basketball Season
Hopefully the least cool thing that happens over the 10 months ahead is something much cooler.
