How to watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

The Jeff Brohm era at Louisville will begin with a Friday night tilt against Georgia Tech inside the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ESPN will have coverage of the opener for both ACC squads, with Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (reporter) on the broadcast. While Spectrum and Disney are (at the time of this writing) in a dispute that has ESPN blacked out in Louisville, you can find the channel at 140 on Dish or 206 on DirecTV.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets.

A year ago, Louisville went 8-5 on the season against the spread and was 6-2 straight up when favored to win. One of those losses was a season-opening loss at Syracuse where the Cards were a 5.5-point favorite.

Louisville is 0-2 all-time in games against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets and Clemson are the only two ACC opponents that the Cardinals have not beaten since joining the conference in 2014.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.