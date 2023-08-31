Louisville a 7.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech

Louisville will start the Jeff Brohm era Friday night at 7:30 against Georgia Tech inside the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ESPN has the television coverage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets.

A year ago, Louisville went 8-5 on the season against the spread and was 6-2 straight up when favored to win. One of those losses was a season-opening loss at Syracuse where the Cards were a 5.5-point favorite.

Louisville is 0-2 all-time in games against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets and Clemson are the only two ACC opponents that the Cardinals have not beaten since joining the conference in 2014.

Georgia Tech went 5-7 last season, but was 4-4 under interim head coach Brent Key, who was ultimately awarded the full-time head coaching job. The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first six-win season and their first trip to a bowl game since 2018.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.