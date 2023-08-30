Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread Check: Louisville by 7.5.

—The U of L secondary is rallying around injured teammate M.J. Griffin.

—A new episode of the CC Podcast dropped yesterday.

—If you’re headed down to Atlanta, the AFLAC Kick-Off Game folks have announced the game day schedule of events for fans.

Fans will have an afternoon filled with free activities around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before attending this year’s Aflac Kickoff Game between Louisville vs. Georgia Tech on Sept. 1. The “Capital of College Football” will feature an outdoor extravaganza at Tailgate Town presented by PNC and Team Walks built by The Home Depot to celebrate the start of the season in Atlanta. Tailgate Town Presented by PNC is the ultimate pregame tailgate destination for Louisville and Georgia Tech fans on game day during Labor Day weekend. Located in International Plaza just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans can enjoy live entertainment, food and interactive activations, as well as a variety of contests and giveaways. In addition to Tailgate Town presented by PNC, fans will also have the opportunity to cheer on their team during the Team Walks built by The Home Depot. Players from both teams will make their Team Walks from The Home Depot Backyard and into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Team buses will arrive and an area that stretches into the stadium will be sectioned off so that fans, cheerleaders and team marching bands can welcome the teams. Game Day Schedule: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET — Tailgate Town presented by PNC (GWCC: International Plaza) 5:15 p.m. ET — Georgia Tech Team Walk built by The Home Depot (Inside The Home Depot Backyard) 5:20 p.m. ET — Louisville Team Walk built by The Home Depot (Inside The Home Depot Backyard) 5:30 p.m. ET — Gates Open (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) 7:30 p.m. ET — Aflac Kickoff Game (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

—Louisville is No. 29 in 247 Sports’ team talent composite rankings. That’s a 30-spot jump from where they were a year ago.

—Brian Brohm is the guest on this week’s episode of the C.L. Brown show.

—Louisville is one of four finalists for five-star women’s basketball center Ahel Tac from the 2024 class.

—Fuck Toby the Seal. All my friends hate Toby the Seal.

Our friend Toby at the @GeorgiaAquarium has made his Aflac Kickoff Game seal-ection!



See which team he gives his seal of approval to and predicts will be our 2023 #AflacKickoff Champions pic.twitter.com/x0WMNxlJzT — Aflac Kickoff Game (@AflacKickoff) August 29, 2023

—BetOnline still has Louisville’s over/under win total for 2023 set at 8.5 games. The site also gives U of L the third-best odds to win the ACC.

—Jeff Brohm is known for his offense, but don’t expect fireworks from the Cards against Georgia Tech.

—Nebraska is playing a volleyball match inside its football stadium tonight, and as many as 91,000 fans could be in attendance.

—Jack Plummer will need to know where Brooks is at all times on Friday night.

—From the Rumble Seat has a “snarky preview” of Louisville vs. Georgia Tech.

—The U of L men’s soccer team moved to 2-0-0 on the young season with a 3-0 win over Bellarmine Monday night.

—Louisville field hockey goalkeeper Merlin van der Vegt has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

—Losing my mind inside Tinseltown after Jack Plummer tosses a third TD against Miami in November.

Here’s a new one: ESPN will broadcast ACC football games and New Year’s Six bowl games this year at movie theaters, as part of a theatrical distribution agreement with Theater Sports Network. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) August 29, 2023

—Larry O’Bannon is one of six new Cardinal Athletic Fund staff members.

—Louisville men’s soccer goalie Alex Svetanoff has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week and is a member of the College Soccer News Team of the Week.

—The From the Rumble Seat (Georgia Tech) podcast crew makes their predictions for Friday night.

—College basketball coaches talk anonymously about the rule changes they’d like to see occur in the sport.

—I am not a fan of this show, but I enjoy the Darrell Griffith love.

#DrDunkenstein

Darrell Griffith was giving Magic THAT WORK back in the day.

•

Here’s a clip from the show “Winning Time” where The Lakers played The Jazz and the scene shows GRIFF flying for the Slam Dunk! pic.twitter.com/htrhA9E2Nt — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) August 28, 2023

—Free-spending boosters once killed the SMU football program. Four decades later could they propel it back to the big time?

—Georgia is looking to become college football’s first three-peat national champion since the 1930s. Why has the feat been so hard to accomplish? Bill Connelly investigates.

—The Patriots waived both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham on Tuesday. Cunningham cleared waivers and will join New England’s practice squad.

—Nick Saban is joining the Jeff Brohm trend of not releasing a depth chart.

—Love seeing Cards supporting Cards.

—The latest Cardinal Sports Zone podcast is here.

—Louisville volleyball is up one spot to No. 3 in this week’s AVCA top 25 poll.

—GT QB Haynes King’s ability won’t catch Jeff Brohm by surprise.

—Matt McGavic of Louisville Report goes behind enemy lines with a Georgia Tech writer.

—I will watch this video any time it comes across my timeline.

We are 2 days away from the start of the #Louisville Football season. Taking it to my favorite play ever made by ANY Louisville player. Teddy Bridgewater made a miracle happen with this TD pass to Damian Copeland in the 4Q of 31-24 OT win over Cincinnati in 2013. pic.twitter.com/MbkkUYigkm — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) August 30, 2023

—Adam Duvall, the reigning AL Player of the Week, is on an absolute tear for the Red Sox.

—Ashton Gillottee knows expectations are sky-high for his junior season.

—The U of L men’s soccer team went from unranked to No. 12 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches poll.

—A total of 12 former U of L football players have made 53-man rosters for the upcoming NFL season.

—Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key went on a local radio station on Tuesday to talk about the plethora of unknowns on both sides going into Friday night’s game.

—It’s gonna be another fun fall/winter chasing a chip.

—Ethan the Dog is getting a Hometown Hero banner.

—Louisville’s .681 winning percentage in September is the 7th-best in the ACC since 2012.

—Doc’s Sports Service likes Louisville to cover 8-points on Friday night.

—Louisville field hockey’s upset of No. 2 Northwestern was the Wildcats’ first loss in a season-opener since 2018.

—And finally, all seven members of the CJ’s sports staff are predicting Louisville will take care of business Friday night in Atlanta.