Via college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, the annual Battle for the Bluegrass basketball game between the Louisville and Kentucky men’s teams will take place on Thursday, Dec. 21 inside the KFC Yum Center.

This will be just the second time since 2006 that the game will be played before Christmas. The other time? 2016, when the 10th-ranked Cards upset the sixth-ranked Cats on .... Dec. 21 at the Yum Center.

Here’s hoping recent history repeats itself.