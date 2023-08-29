Filed under: CC Podcast: 2023 Louisville football season preview Pod. Is. Back. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Aug 29, 2023, 1:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: 2023 Louisville football season preview Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email We are back previewing the 2023 Louisville football season and making some predictions for Friday night in Atlanta. Shoutout to Carlos Hurt. Direct link to episode here More From Card Chronicle Uniform Report: Georgia Tech Report: Nolan Smith interviewing for G-League coaching job Opponent Breakdown: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Defense Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 0 The Cardinal Countdown...3 Days Until Kickoff Transcript, video: Jeff Brohm previews Georgia Tech Loading comments...
