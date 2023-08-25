Odds for ACC football week one

We are just a week away from Louisville taking on Georgia Tech in Atlanta to kick off the 2023 Cardinal football season, but U of L is far from the only ACC team hitting the field in week one.

Here’s a look at the early lines for the first week of ACC football, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, August 31, 2023

NC State (-15) @ UConn O/U: 47

Friday, September 1, 2023

Miami University (OH) @ Miami Florida (-17.5) O/U: 46

Louisville (-8) @ Georgia Tech O/U: 49.5

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Northern Illinois @ Boston College (-9.5) O/U: 52

Virginia (+28) @ #12 Tennessee O/U: 58

#21 North Carolina (-2.5) vs. South Carolina (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.) O/U: 63.5

Old Dominion @ Virginia Tech (-15.5) O/U: 49.5

Sunday, September 3, 2023

#8 Florida State (+2.5) vs. #5 LSU (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.) O/U: 58.5

Monday, September 4, 2023

#9 Clemson (-12.5) @ Duke O/U: 56

