College football 2023 Heisman Trophy Odds

Despite a number of seemingly worthy candidates in recent years, college football has still had only one two-time Heisman Trophy winner: Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, who achieved the feat in 1974 and 1975.

Caleb Williams of USC, the 2022 winner, is the latest to try his hand at a repeat. Williams is a fairly sizable favorite to pull off the feat, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but there are some other signal callers out there who are close on his heels.

2023 Heisman Trophy Odds

Caleb Williams (USC) +500

Jayden Daniels (LSU) +1100

Quinn Ewers (Texas) +1300

Jordan Travis (Florida State) +1400

Cade Klubnik (Clemson) +1400

Carson Beck (Georgia) +1400

Drake Maye (North Carolina) +1600

Michael Penix (Washington) +1600

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) +1600

Bo Nix (Oregon) +1600

JJ McCarthy (Michigan) +1800

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) +2000

Joe Milton (Tennessee) +2200

Kyle McCord (Ohio State) +2200

Drew Allar (Penn State) +2500

