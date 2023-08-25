College football 2023 Heisman Trophy Odds

Despite a number of seemingly worthy candidates in recent years, college football has still had only one two-time Heisman Trophy winner: Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, who achieved the feat in 1974 and 1975.
Caleb Williams of USC, the 2022 winner, is the latest to try his hand at a repeat. Williams is a fairly sizable favorite to pull off the feat, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but there are some other signal callers out there who are close on his heels.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
Caleb Williams (USC) +500
Jayden Daniels (LSU) +1100
Quinn Ewers (Texas) +1300
Jordan Travis (Florida State) +1400
Cade Klubnik (Clemson) +1400
Carson Beck (Georgia) +1400
Drake Maye (North Carolina) +1600
Michael Penix (Washington) +1600
Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) +1600
Bo Nix (Oregon) +1600
JJ McCarthy (Michigan) +1800
Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) +2000
Joe Milton (Tennessee) +2200
Kyle McCord (Ohio State) +2200
Drew Allar (Penn State) +2500
