College football week zero odds

College football is finally. back. While week zero might not have the size or the substance that week one will bless us with, it’s still something.

Right now, something is enough.

The slate is highlighted by No. 14 Notre Dame taking on longtime rival Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. No. 6 USC, which is hosting San Jose State, is the only other top 25 team taking the field on opening weekend.

Here are the lines for the first helping of the 2023 college football season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 50.5)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+1, 52)

UMass at New Mexico State (-8, 44.5)

Ohio at San Diego State (-3, 49)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5, 55)

San Jose State at USC (-30, 64.5)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-10.5, 59)

