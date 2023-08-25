Louisville Football Position Preview: Running Backs

Can Jeff Brohm have a balanced offense? The biggest question about Jeff Brohm’s offense is not about how explosive it will be. We all expect the big passing game to transfer to the ACC. But can his offense produce a running game that can balance his attack and utilize his best talent? Brohm has Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner returning after good seasons and he has some depth that he built with newcomers.

A few years back, we all expected Hassan Hall to be the unquestioned starter after a strong season as a backup. However, once the season started, Javian Hawkins had entrenched himself as the starter and the bell cow. It kinda feels like there’s a world in which we see the same this year.

Make no mistake. Jawhar Jordan is the worthy starter and he has earned his chance to be just that. But Maurice Turner looked the part in the bowl game when he finally got a starter's load from a usage standpoint. He also looked the part this spring when he consistently broke off long runs. It’s an outstanding problem to have and I don’t think it will matter much who gets the lion’s share of the carries.

Jeff Brohm mined the transfer portal about as well as any coach in the country and one of the additions to the team is in the running back room. Isaac Guerendo is a grad transfer from Wisconsin with a track record for breaking off long runs. Guerendo was buried on the depth chart for the Badgers and his injury history also factored into his lack of consistent playing time. While he likely plays a reserve role for Louisville, don’t be surprised to see him get situational snaps as well as a role as a returner.

Keyjuan Brown was one of a handful of high school recruits that Brohm lured to Louisville. Brown was a super productive running back in Georgia during his last few years and i think there is some potential for him to see the field this year.

BREAKOUT CANDIDATE

I truly do believe that Maurice Turner will have a big year. As a true freshman, he showed that he can carry the load if needed and he has been lights out in practice. Turner had a knack for finding running lanes that allow him to use his speed. One area where I think he could have the edge on the rest of the backs is in the passing game. If he can be the top option on pass plays designed for the backs, it could be what puts him over the top for touches.