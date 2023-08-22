Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Georgia Tech has named Texas A&M transfer Haynes King as its starting quarterback for next Friday’s season-opener against Louisville.

—With fall camp in the books, Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic takes another crack at projecting U of L’s depth chart.

—C.L. Brown writes that Jeff Brohm’s hands-on approach to defense should be a win for Louisville.

Brohm used to be like many head coaches with offensive backgrounds in that he strayed away from putting his stamp on the defensive side. After all, that’s what he hired his defensive coordinator to do. But that changed during his last two seasons at Purdue and U of L players are learning just how involved Brohm can be. “I know what hurts us, I know what hurts other offenses, so really it’s just important that you give that information to your defensive coaches,” Brohm said. “It’s important that they hear what makes us uncomfortable and what doesn’t.” The Cardinals are unequivocally Brohm’s team, for better or worse. If his tenure ends up a rousing success, it’s because his input is in every aspect. If the Cardinals fail, it’s also because his input is everywhere. Either way, both the credit and the blame belong to Brohm. “I do feel like it’s important that the team has the personality of the head coach and — that’s on offense and defense and special teams — that I have my hands involved,” Brohm said.

—Louisville’s Julie Kouijzer and Aimee Plumb were named to the 2023 Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference team as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

—Your full schedule of U of L athletic events for the week ahead (home games in bold):

Thursday, August 24

Women’s Soccer at Dayton - 7 pm ET

Men’s Soccer vs Tulsa - 7:30 pm ET (Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium)

Friday, August 25

Field Hockey vs Northeastern - 5 pm ET (Trager Stadium)

Volleyball vs Troy - 7 pm ET (L&N Federal Credit Union Arena)

Saturday August 26

Volleyball vs Washington State - 7 pm ET (L&N Federal Credit Union Arena)

Sunday, August 27

Field Hockey at Northwestern - 12 pm ET

Volleyball vs Wright State - 2 pm ET (L&N Federal Credit Union Arena)

Women’s Soccer vs Northern Kentucky - 7:30 pm ET (Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium)

—Mekhi is back.

—The U of L women’s soccer team fell 2-0 at Xavier on Sunday. The Cards are now 0-1-1 on the young season.

—Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano rank the top 100 players in the NFL heading into the 2023 season, but do it in a unique way.

—Former Houston basketball player Reggie Chaney, the AAC’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, died at the age of 23 on Monday.

—Well then ... I guess it’s on.

—The AP’s preseason All-American team for the upcoming college football season is out.

—Louisville volleyball is at a place where it’s now embracing the “Final Four or bust” preseason expectations.

—D-I basketball coaches speak anonymously about whether or not UConn should leave the Big East.

—Additional premium seating will be offered at the KFC Yum Center this upcoming hoops season.

—The community feel on this year’s staff is wonderful.

—Louisville is facing Auburn in the Gator Bowl in Brett McMurphy’s preseason bowl projections.

—Over on CBS, the Cards are facing UCLA in the Sun Bowl.

—ACC hoops Media Day will be October 25th in Charlotte.

—The battle to replace Mark Vassett at punter is a fierce one.

—Matt McGavic lists six standout performers from Louisville’s fall camp.

WR Chris Bell Not long after Brohm took the head coaching job last December, he immediately got to work flipping the wide receiver room and bringing in an impressive crop of transfers at the position. The position as a whole has been very impressive this offseason, but one of their best performers was Chris Bell, who is one of just two scholarship returners. “He’s a wonderful kid,” wide receivers coach Garrick McGee said. “Very hard worker. He cares a lot about what’s going on around here, around his teammates and how he shows up every day and performs. Very good athlete, he’s a big and strong kid. The 6-foot-2 and 225-pound wide receiver had just seven receptions for 105 yards last season, but has taken massive steps forward this offseason. In camp, his athleticism and agility rivaled that of some of the smaller and speedier receivers on the roster, and he displayed some the most physicality in the group. In fact, it’s possible to see him as a WR/TE hybrid in 2023.

—Louisville RB commit Isaac Brown had a huge opening game to his final high school season.

—Cardinal OT commit Ransom McDermott also impressed under the Friday night lights.

—We enjoy the alcohol.

—U of L field hockey is No. 4 in the ACC preseason coaches poll.

—Tight end is a position of interest for Louisville fans coming into the season. Position group coach Ryan Wallace is pleased with his players’ progress.

—It’s been something of a rough five-year stretch for Cardinal athletics on the field/court, but that hasn’t affected the program’s ability to make money.

—The latest Cardinal Authority podcast is here.

—Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford debate whether or not Kentucky can keep dominating the Battle for the Governor’s Cup with Jeff Brohm in town.

