Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...10 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Aug 22, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...10 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images *************** More From Card Chronicle Seedy K’s Peerless Pigskin Prognostications: Week 0 Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville Football Position Preview: Special Teams Ty-Laur Johnson Update Louisville Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks The Cardinal Countdown...11 Days Until Kickoff Loading comments...
Loading comments...