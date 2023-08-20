Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...12 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Aug 20, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...12 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images *************** More From Card Chronicle The Cardinal Countdown...13 Days Until Kickoff Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Two Minute Plays: Episode 9 Louisville Football Position Preview: Defensive Line The Cardinal Countdown...14 Days Until Kickoff Louisville Football Position Preview: Tight Ends Loading comments...
Loading comments...