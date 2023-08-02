Bryan Hudson named preseason All-ACC

From U of L:

University of Louisville center Bryan Hudson was named to the Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

The 2023 Preseason All-ACC Football Team was selected via a vote of a panel of 176 media members who were among those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Entering his senior season, Hudson started all 13 games at center a year ago in guiding the UofL offense to an average of 201.0 per game on the ground, which ranked 23rd nationally.

A native Georgetown, Ky., Hudson played 852 snaps and recorded the highest performance grade on the offensive line. The former Virginia Tech transfer was previously named a preseason first team All-ACC choice from Phil Steele and was tabbed to the Outland Trophy Watch List.

2023 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

QB: Drake Maye, North Carolina (107)

RB: Will Shipley, Clemson (169)

RB: Trey Benson, Florida State (125)

WR: Johnny Wilson, Florida State (117)

WR: Tez Walker, North Carolina (51)

WR: Jalon Calhoun, Duke (49)

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse (89)

AP: Will Shipley, Clemson (105)

OT: Graham Barton, Duke (110)

OT: Matt Goncalves, Pitt (58)

OG: Christian Mahogany, Boston College (101)

OG: Javion Cohen, Miami (69)

C: Bryan Hudson, Louisville (56)

DE: Jared Verse, Florida State (136)

DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (58)

DT: Tyler Davis, Clemson (124)

DT: DeWayne Carter, Duke (97)

LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (132)

LB: Cedric Gray, North Carolina (109)

LB: Barrett Carter, Clemson (87)

CB: Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State (88)

CB: Aydan White, NC State (85)

S: Kam Kinchens, Miami (117)

S: Andrew Mukuba, Clemson (46)

PK: Andres Borregales, Miami (70)

P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (54)

SP: Will Shipley, Clemson (68)

Preseason Player of the Year

1. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (88)

2. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (66)

3. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson (17)

4. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson (3)

T5. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke (1)

T5. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson (1)

Votes in parentheses

176 media voters