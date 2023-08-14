 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sayonara Trentyn Flowers

By Seedy K
Statement from Louisville men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne regarding Trentyn Flowers:

“Earlier today, Trentyn and his family informed me of his decision to pursue a professional career overseas. We’re certainly disappointed in his decision and the timing. We fully believe in the University of Louisville’s ability to help student-athletes reach their goals, including to play at the highest levels of professional basketball – and we’re confident that Trentyn could have achieved his dreams by making Louisville his home. However, we wish Trentyn and his family well in all of their future endeavors.”

