Sayonara Trentyn Flowers

Statement from Louisville men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne regarding Trentyn Flowers:
Head Coach Kenny Payne
“Earlier today, Trentyn and his family informed me of his decision to pursue a professional career overseas. We’re certainly disappointed in his decision and the timing. We fully believe in the University of Louisville’s ability to help student-athletes reach their goals, including to play at the highest levels of professional basketball – and we’re confident that Trentyn could have achieved his dreams by making Louisville his home. However, we wish Trentyn and his family well in all of their future endeavors.”
