Louisville safety MJ Griffin “probably” out for the year

The first major injury of the 2023 Louisville football season is upon us, with head coach Jeff Brohm announcing Saturday morning that junior safety MJ Griffin will “probably” miss the entire year with a lower leg injury.

Griffin, who transferred to U of L from Temple, played few snaps in the first five games of last season due to injury before starting the final eight. His insertion into the starting lineup directly correlated with an uptick in production from the defense overall.

Griffin finished his first year as a Cardinal with 45 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Losing Griffin is certainly a blow to Ron English’s defense, but thankfully it comes at a spot where Louisville added significant depth through the transfer portal during the offseason. Josh Minkins was already returning, and Brohm also brought in Cam’Ron Kelly from North Carolina and Devin Neal from Baylor. Now it’s on those guys to step up.