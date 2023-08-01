Louisville football picked 8th in ACC preseason media poll

Apparently, the ACC media didn’t get the memo that Louisville is the trendy darkhorse pick to make the league’s championship game.
The Cardinals checked in at No. 8 in the league’s annual preseason media poll, and were comfortably behind Duke and Pitt, who tied for sixth-place.
Here’s the full poll:
2023 ACC Preseason Poll
1. Clemson (103), 2370
2. Florida State (67), 2304
3. North Carolina (5), 1981
4. NC State (1), 1662
5. Miami, 1553
T6. Duke, 1511
T6. Pitt, 1511
8. Louisville, 1344
9. Wake Forest, 1181
10. Syracuse, 826
11. Virginia Tech, 678
12. Georgia Tech, 633
13. Boston College, 561
14. Virginia, 365
First-place votes in parentheses
176 media voters
I assumed U of L would sit somewhere between spots 4-7, because that’s where they’ve been in virtually every preseason power poll this summer, but ... here we are.
Jeff Brohm loves being the underdog, and according to the ACC’s media, he’s got a bottom-half of the conference team in his first year.
