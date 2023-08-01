LCPT Championship: The 2022-23 U of L Men’s Basketball Season vs. Hailey Van Lith

The polls will close in 48 hours.

THE 2022-23 U OF L MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON

HOW IT GOT HERE:

—Defeated Sonya Morris (85%-15%) in the quarterfinals.

—Defeated Coral (92%-8%) in the semifinals

RAP SHEET:

—Became just the second U of L team in the 109-year history of the program to lose 20 games, going 4-28 and shattering the previous record for most losses in a season by a full eight games.

—Broke virtually every record for futility in the modern history of the program.

—Took the fan base’s in-fighting to a different universe.

vs.

HAILEY VAN LITH

HOW SHE GOT HERE:

—Defeated Kim Mulkey (60%-40%) in the quarterfinals.

—Defeated Conference Realignment (56%-44%) in the semifinals

RAP SHEET:

—Was mysteriously absent for weeks following Louisville’s Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

—Eventually confirmed the rumors that she was entering the transfer portal, and ultimately committed to join reigning national champion LSU.

—Justified her move in an interview, saying she had sacrificed enough at Louisville and that it was “time to move on to something better.”