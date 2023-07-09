Filed under: Countdown To Kickoff The Cardinal Countdown...54 Days Until Kickoff By CardinalStrong@CardinaIStrong Jul 9, 2023, 8:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Cardinal Countdown...54 Days Until Kickoff Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown, you’ll get a bonus ‘Cardinal Classic’ card to add to your growing collection… More From Card Chronicle Xavier Porter Commits to Louisville Football The Cardinal Countdown...55 Days Until Kickoff Two Minute Plays: Episode 6 The Cardinal Countdown...56 Days Until Kickoff Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes The Cardinal Countdown...57 Days Until Kickoff Loading comments...
Loading comments...