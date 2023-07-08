Xavier Porter Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville continued its recruiting run today with the addition of Xavier Porter to the 2024 class. The Composite 3-star defensive tackle visited campus last month and has long been rumored to pick the Cards. Porter is another pickup from the state of Florida and he chose the Cards over Penn State and Kansas. He also holds offers from FSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Auburn, and others.

Porter is one of the more impressive players in the call so far, in my opinion. He plays with a great motor but what really stands out is his technique. Porter uses his hands very well and deploys a few different moves to beat blockers at the point of attack. He also has solid quickness when he is disengaged from blockers and runs down plays well at his size.

I’ve seen Porter listed at 6-1 and 6-4 but he lists himself at 6-3/275 so we’ll go with that. He continues the trend of tall/long defensive front seven players that the staff has been after. It appears to be a factor in how they want to build the defense. With the staff coming from the Big Ten, it isn’t a surprise that they are prioritizing size up front.