Two Minute Plays: Episode 6

Welcome back to a new series here on Card Chronicle called ‘Two Minute Plays’.

The concept is fairly straightforward as I spend two minutes each week (finger’s crossed) breaking down a single play in the new Louisville offense. The goal is to shove as much knowledge, humor, and insight into a single two minute clip as humanly possible.

My suggestion would be to re-watch each clip a few times as I slipped in some things you may not catch the first time around. You’d be surprised but two minutes goes by much faster than you might think (insert typical CC joke here). Let me know your thoughts, but you better hurry, your time starts.....now!

Previous Episodes