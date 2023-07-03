Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Jawhar Jordan is looking forward to the opportunities that Jeff Brohm’s offense should afford him this fall.

—Congrats to Louisville native and former U of L catcher Will Smith on being named to the National League All-Star Team.

—Count me among those who have high hopes for Skyy Clark this season. If the Cardinals have another subpar (or, God forbid, disastrous) campaign, I don’t think Clark is going to be one of the primary reasons why.

#LouisvilleBasketball's #SKYYCLARK was COOKIN at some Pro Am over the weekend

That man is an ABSOLUTE BUCKET!

•

Louisville Fans how y'all feeling about @skyyclark

—Talk of the 2023 and 2024 hoops recruiting classes being historically down gained steam over the weekend when the USA U19 squad got bounced by France in the semifinals and then pummeled by Turkey in the Bronze Medal game at the FIBA World Cup.

—U of L is preparing for the most-attended home football slate in school history, writes State of Louisville.

—Prospective Insight has a good interview with Cardinal freshman Trentyn Flowers.

PI: For those who aren’t familiar with your game, what are your greatest strengths and playstyle? TF: My playstyle is versatile, like really versatile. You know, some people say they are versatile and can only do two or three things. You know, there’s nothing on the basketball floor that I feel like I can’t do. I can catch-and-shoot. I can shoot off-the-dribble. I’m gonna get to my mid-range. I’m starting to put on size so when I get to the rim, I’m starting to become really explosive and I’m starting to finish above the rim super well, right now. I also see the game very well. You know, I feel that for being my size, I kind of have a Magic Johnson-type trait, which a lot of people don’t know, but I can pass the ball really well. That’s really my bread and butter so as good of a scorer that I am, I also have a great feel for the game. And then defensively, I can guard the one-through-five. I feel like I can guard any guard in the country and then when it comes to bigs, I’m gonna switch, you know, I can front ‘em. My athleticism and my length and size allow me to be able to meet them at the rim or to contest them at the last second or be able to get a deflection — so I feel like I’m versatile not only on the offensive side of the ball, but also the defensive side of the ball. But you know, for me it’s just staying in the gym and working hard and just continuing to maximize my potential as much as possible. PI: You chose to commit and reclassify to Louisville earlier this year — what was Coach Payne’s reaction when you told him? TF: Man, it’s crazy. He actually told me first (laughs). He found out first. Him and Coach Nolan, they called my parents and let them know. Man, for KP, he’s been at the highest level. He understands this. He knows how to get this done. He knows how much it means to the program in Louisville. I’m just super blessed to be in this situation. And you know, I couldn’t have asked for a better coaching staff. Coach Nolan came out a lot and watched me play, so I’m super blessed. PI: What factors played into reclassifying? TF: Reclassifying, that was a big props to my coach. My head coach told me, he was like, “you don’t know what you’re gonna do.” I kind of was talking to the G League Ignite a little bit and other places. And you know, [Louisville] wanted me to reclassify early. So my coach was just like, “you know what, just go ahead and do it just in case, but if not, we will come back for your senior year.” I’ll finish off my year with a state championship and other things. So he basically forecasted everything before it happened. So man, it’s crazy, coach. Just seeing really where Louisville was turning as a program, you know. They didn’t really have the best season last year and me being the type of player I am, I don’t feel that I’m a regular freshman stepping into college basketball. Since I’ve reclassified, you know, I’ve come in day one feeling like I’m a vet so it’s just my dog mentality that I have, my leadership and just the awareness I have for all my teammates and not only on the court, but off the court, too. So I’m really taking pride in this and reclassifying was just the best decision for me.

—State of Louisville looks at the hardest U of L basketball and football photos ever captured.

—Class of 2024 hoops star Billy Richmond says Kentucky, Kansas, Villanova, Alabama, Michigan, and Louisville are talking to him the most. It should be noted that Richmond is a relative of Memphis State head coach Penny Hardaway.

—Dunkin’ Dennis.

—Rick Bozich writes about Louisville football’s projected win total being set at eight.

—Last Friday’s ESPN layoffs featured some of the network’s biggest names.

—Louisville men’s golf has landed a transfer from the No. 1 player at the NAIA level.

—Circle July 10 on your calendar.

2023 ACCN school takeovers begin July 1st

—John Fanta updates his early college hoops rankings for next season.

—U of L volleyball star Aiko Jones tells her story of love.

—Nick Lopez, a kicker transfer from Cal, has picked Louisville.

—Could a Lamar/Teddy quarterback room be coming to Baltimore?

Ravens backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson “were not all that impressive” in recent practices, per @jeffzrebiec.



He noted that signing a veteran QB like Teddy Bridgewater as a backup “could make some sense.” — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) July 3, 2023

—Was very, very bummed to learn of the passing of Fitz the elephant at the Louisville Zoo. He was born right around the same time as my daughter, and it had been fun watching them grow together these last few summers.

—Louisville Report takes a closer look at the Cardinal cornerbacks.

—Damion Lee has signed a new 2-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.

—Love the fake rush here.

—Former Louisville golfer Adam Hadwin lost to Rickie Fowler in a playoff at the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic over the weekend.

—On their way to Canada for their exhibition tour, the U of L women’s basketball team watched Dana Evans ball Sunday night.

—Rick Pitino sends some love Kyle Kuric’s way.

What a career for Kyle Kuric! So proud of the man and the player. Congrats Kyle!

—Former Louisville defensive end Marcus Smith is the guest on the latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast.

—Jawhar Jordan and M.J. Griffin talked with the media about summer workouts.

