Filed under: TBT Open Thread: The Ville vs. Gutter Cats Go Ville. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Jul 29, 2023, 11:50am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: TBT Open Thread: The Ville vs. Gutter Cats Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Sam Riche/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Game Time: Noon TV: ESPN2 Radio: 93.9 FM/970 FM Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle The Cardinal Countdown...34 Days Until Kickoff Louisville football to open 8 practices to public Kenny Payne serves up a summer update Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes The Cardinal Countdown...35 Days Until Kickoff Seedy K’s GameCap: The Ville 79-74 Loading comments...
Loading comments...